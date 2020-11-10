Pregnant woman headed to jail for using drugs

FORT EDWARD — A pregnant woman from Whitehall is headed to jail after admitting to violating her probation by using drugs.

Morgan E. Harris, 27, is expected to be sentenced on Nov. 20 to 1 1/3 to 3 years behind bars after pleading guilty in Washington County Court on Oct. 23.

Harris was arrested after probation officers visited her home on Aug. 6 and found numerous hypodermic needles. She told the officers that she used the needles to inject a prescription of Subutex, which is used to wean people off opioid addiction, despite the directive to take the medication orally.

She also admitted that she recently used marijuana, Xanax and crack cocaine, court records show.

“Due to the fact that the defendant is pregnant, our office has serious concerns for the health and safety of the defendant and unborn child,” the officers wrote in the report.

Harris told the probation officers that she was addicted to shooting up with needles, more so than the actual drugs. She tried to dissolve the crack cocaine rock with water and lemon so she could inject it into her legs, according to court documents. She said it was the first time she said she used crack cocaine.