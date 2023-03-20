WILTON — A Poughkeepsie man is facing charges for allegedly driving with his license being suspended 34 times.

State police stopped a vehicle on March 13 at 10:45 p.m. on the Northway in Wilton for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as 29-year-old Raquan T. Storts. Police said Storts was found to be driving without a valid license on 12 different dates.

He was charged with a felony count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Wilton Town Court on March 28.