Pottersville man charged with misdemeanor DWI

CHESTER — A Pottersville man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Police stopped a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by 65-year-old Stanley E. Lintner at about 5:30 p.m. on Landon Hill Road in Chester. Lintner had failed to stay in his lane, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
He was taken to the Chester police station, where he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16%, police said, which is twice the legal limit.
Linter was charged with misdemeanor DWI and issued a traffic ticket for failure to maintain lane. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in Chester Town Court at a later date.
Patrol Officer Richard Swan made the arrest.
