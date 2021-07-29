Pottersville man charged with misdemeanor DWI

CHESTER — A Pottersville man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Police stopped a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by 65-year-old Stanley E. Lintner at about 5:30 p.m. on Landon Hill Road in Chester. Lintner had failed to stay in his lane, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken to the Chester police station, where he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16%, police said, which is twice the legal limit.

Linter was charged with misdemeanor DWI and issued a traffic ticket for failure to maintain lane. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in Chester Town Court at a later date.

Patrol Officer Richard Swan made the arrest.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.