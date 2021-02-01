Pottersville man charged with DWI after crash

CHESTER — A Pottersville man was arrested on Saturday after police said he drove drunk and crashed his car.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Route 9 in Chester at about 10:09 p.m. for a report of a property damage accident.

William C. Morrisey II, 48, was driving his 2014 Honda CRV, when he went off the road at a curve and hit a mailbox, according to a news release.

The vehicle became stuck in a snowbank, police said.

After interviewing Morrisey, police determined he was intoxicated. He submitted a breath test and had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17%, the news release said.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and released.

Morrisey is due in Chestertown Court at a later date.

Patrol Officer J.T. Coon made the arrest.

