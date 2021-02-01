 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pottersville man charged with DWI after crash
0 comments

Pottersville man charged with DWI after crash

{{featured_button_text}}
William C. Morrisey II

Morrisey

 Provided photo

CHESTER — A Pottersville man was arrested on Saturday after police said he drove drunk and crashed his car.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Route 9 in Chester at about 10:09 p.m. for a report of a property damage accident.

William C. Morrisey II, 48, was driving his 2014 Honda CRV, when he went off the road at a curve and hit a mailbox, according to a news release.

The vehicle became stuck in a snowbank, police said.

After interviewing Morrisey, police determined he was intoxicated. He submitted a breath test and had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17%, the news release said.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and released.

Morrisey is due in Chestertown Court at a later date.

Patrol Officer J.T. Coon made the arrest.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman admits to causing crash that killed two Cambridge residents; 4 to 12 years in prison likely

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News