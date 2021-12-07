Possible plea coming for suspect in crash that killed Horicon man

QUEENSBURY — An Onondaga County man who is accused of leading police on a chase that ended when he crashed into a truck, killing a Horicon man, could plead guilty on Wednesday.

Skyler B. Crouse, 32, is set to appear in Warren County Court at 3 p.m.

Crouse is accused of leading police on a chase on the Northway on Sept. 26, 2019 that reached speeds of 111 mph. The chase ended after Crouse got off Exit 25 and crashed into the truck of Joseph Turcotte, causing it to flip over.

Turcotte, a local boat-builder, was killed as a result of the crash.

Crouse is facing a 13-count indictment with a top count of second-degree murder.

He lives in Nedrow, which is a hamlet in Onondaga County near Syracuse. According to reports, he initially listed his address as Akwesasne, whichis in the Mohawk Nation territory on the New York-Canada border.

In February 2020, Crouse rejected a plea deal that would have carried a sentence of 10 to 15 years in prison.

The case was originally scheduled to go to trial on Nov. 17, 2020, but due to the rising COVID numbers, the state suspended the trial on Nov. 14.

A new trial date was set for Jan. 10, 2022.

