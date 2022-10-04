Possessing child pornography leads to prison sentence

HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls man is expected to receive a sentence of 2 to 6 years in state prison for possessing child pornography.
Zachary Brashears-Stilwell, 24, was arrested in April after a police investigation determined that he had uploaded a video of a child having a sex with an adult to an internet chat room in April 2021.
Brashears-Stillwater pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Sept. 23 to a felony count of promoting a sexual performance by a child. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 28.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
