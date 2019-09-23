CAMBRIDGE — An incident involving downed utility poles has closed a portion of state Route 372 just west of the village of Cambridge late Monday afternoon, according to State Police.
The closure is between Content Farm Road and county Route 59, which was called out shortly after 4:30 p.m.
Drivers should avoid this area and seek alternate routes if possible.
According to an NY-Alert, the lanes are closed in both directions due to downed utility poles.
Check back to poststar.com for more details.
