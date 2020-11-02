Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday; presidential, congressional, regional and local races on ballot

Tuesday is Election Day. If you have not voted early, you have one more opportunity. The polls are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Here is a reminder of races in The Post-Star’s coverage area:
- NY-21 Congressional District: U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is seeking her fourth term and is facing off against Democratic opponent Tedra Cobb, of Canton, who also ran in 2018. The district covers all of Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and portions of Saratoga and Herkimer counties.
- 45th Senate District: Democrat Kimberly Davis, Clinton County treasurer, and Republican Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, are vying to succeed retiring Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury. The district includes all of Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Warren counties, as well as parts of St. Lawrence and Washington counties.
- Warren County Court judge: Glens Falls City Court Judge Nikki Moreschi, a Democrat, is facing off against Republican Rob Smith, who is Judge John Hall’s court attorney. They are seeking to succeed Hall, who is retiring.
- Queensbury Town Board Ward 4: Business owner Amanda Magee, the Democrat who was appointed to the board in June, is facing off against retired Army colonel Tim McNulty on the Republican line and citizen activist Travis Whitehead on the independent Watchdog line.
- 114th Assembly District: Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson is running on the Republican line; Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer is on the Democratic line; and former Thurman Supervisor Evelyn Wood is running on the Serve America Party line. All three are seeking to replace Stec, who is giving up his Assembly seat to run for Senate. The district covers all of Warren and Essex counties and portions of Saratoga and Washington counties.
- 113th Assembly District: Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, is seeking her fourth two-year term and running against Republican David Catalfamo of Wilton. Catalfamo is director of economic development for Oneida County. The district includes portions of Saratoga and Washington counties.
- 107th Assembly District: Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, is seeking his second full term against Democratic challenger Brittany Vogel, who is an assistant store manager. The district encompasses the towns of White Creek and Cambridge in Washington County, as well as Rensselaer County excluding the city of Troy and town of North Greenbush, and parts of eastern and northern Columbia County.
- 43rd Senate District: Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, is seeking her second term and being challenged by Democrat Patrick Nelson, who is a Stillwater Village Board member. The district covers all of Columbia County and parts of Rensselaer, Saratoga and Washington counties.
- 49th Senate District: Democrat Thearse McCalmon, of Schenectady, is challenging Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Glenville, in the 49th Senate District, which covers all of Hamilton and Fulton counties and parts of Herkimer, Schenectady and Saratoga, including the towns of Day, Corinth and Hadley.
