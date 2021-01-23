Man admits to rape, jail time next

FORT EDWARD — A Greene County man was sentenced to 6 months in jail for having a sexual relationship with a person younger than the age of 17.

Dominick D. Tarsia, 22, of county Route 26 in Climax, a hamlet in Coxsackie, was arrested in September for an incident police said occurred on June 26 in Fort Edward.

Tarsia was not accused of forcing the victim to engage in sex. However, the person was younger than the legal age of consent, which is 17 in New York.

Tarsia was charged with third-degree rape and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

He pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Jan. 15 to the rape charge. He also was sentenced to 10 years of probation.