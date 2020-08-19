Police: Women had drugs hidden in 2-year-old's diaper bag

WILTON — Two Vermont women were arrested on Tuesday after State Police found about 60 grams crack cocaine hidden in the diaper bag of a 2-year-old child in the back seat.

Artiqua J. DuBois, 27 and 51-year-old Gaill M. Jones, both of Burlington, were stopped by State Police in Wilton at about 10:30 p.m. for a traffic violation. Upon speaking with DuBois, the trooper observed signs indicative of drug use. The vehicle was searched and the cocaine found.

Both women were charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug-intent to sell and criminal possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

DuBois and Jones were arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released on their own recognizance. They are due back in court on Aug. 25 at 4:30 p.m.

