Police: Woman violated order of protection

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly violating an order of protection.

State Police responded to a Queensbury residence at about 9:30 p.m. for a domestic dispute. Ashlie M. Gordon, 33, allegedly was violating a stay-away order.

Gordon was taken into custody and transported to the State Police station in Queensbury for processing.

She was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated felony offense.

Gordon was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in Queensbury Town Court on Aug. 24 at 9 a.m.

