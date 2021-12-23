Police: Woman used counterfeit money at Dollar General store

FORT EDWARD — A Manhattan woman has been arrested for being in possession of counterfeit money and using it for purchases at the Dollar General store in Fort Edward, according to police.

Carol T. Ntuli, 35, is charged with second-degree possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that after an investigation it was determined that Ntuli was in possession of and used the counterfeit money.

Police said that Ntuli was arraigned in Fort Edward Town Court and was returned to the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

