 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Woman used $100,000 in business rent money for personal expenses
0 comments

Police: Woman used $100,000 in business rent money for personal expenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — An Albany woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly using rent money collected for a Saratoga County business to pay personal expenses.

State police said Wen M. Lu, 55, collected more than $100,000 in rent checks and deposited them into a bank account under a business name she created in order to hide the thefts, according to a news release.

Police did not identify the name of the business.

Lu was charged with felony second-degree grand larceny.

She was arraigned virtually in Saratoga Springs City Court and released on her own recognizance. Lu is due back in court on Oct. 1.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News