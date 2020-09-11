Police: Woman used $100,000 in business rent money for personal expenses

SARATOGA SPRINGS — An Albany woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly using rent money collected for a Saratoga County business to pay personal expenses.

State police said Wen M. Lu, 55, collected more than $100,000 in rent checks and deposited them into a bank account under a business name she created in order to hide the thefts, according to a news release.

Police did not identify the name of the business.

Lu was charged with felony second-degree grand larceny.

She was arraigned virtually in Saratoga Springs City Court and released on her own recognizance. Lu is due back in court on Oct. 1.