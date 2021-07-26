Police: Woman tried to smuggle razor blades, drugs into Washington Correctional Facility

FORT ANN — A Bronx woman was arrested on Saturday after police said she tried to bring contraband into the Washington Correctional Facility.
Laquisha M. Johnson, 34, is accused of attempting to bring a quantity of Suboxone, marijuana and multiple ceramic razor blades into the medium-security facility in Fort Ann, according to state police.
Johnson was charged with two counts of introducing dangerous contraband into a prison and one fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor introducing contraband into a prison.
She was processed at the Granville state police station and sent to the Washington County Jail pending arraignment.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.