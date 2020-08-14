You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Woman tried to smuggle drugs into prison in her underwear
0 comments

Police: Woman tried to smuggle drugs into prison in her underwear

{{featured_button_text}}

FORT ANN — An Otsego County woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly trying to smuggle marijuana into Great Meadow Correctional Facility.

Heather L. Vandersloot, 39, of Otego, was attempting to enter the prison with a quantity of synthetic marijuana hidden in her underwear. A K-9 officer smelled the drugs and alerted prison staff, according to State Police.

Police searched Vandersloot’s vehicle and found additional synthetic marijuana, as well as heroin.

Vandersloot was charged with felony promoting prison contraband and misdemeanor charges of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News