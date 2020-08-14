Police: Woman tried to smuggle drugs into prison in her underwear

FORT ANN — An Otsego County woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly trying to smuggle marijuana into Great Meadow Correctional Facility.
Heather L. Vandersloot, 39, of Otego, was attempting to enter the prison with a quantity of synthetic marijuana hidden in her underwear. A K-9 officer smelled the drugs and alerted prison staff, according to State Police.
Police searched Vandersloot’s vehicle and found additional synthetic marijuana, as well as heroin.
Vandersloot was charged with felony promoting prison contraband and misdemeanor charges of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
