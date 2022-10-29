Police: Woman tried to smuggle drugs into Great Meadow prison

FORT ANN — A Binghamton woman was arrested on Oct. 22 for allegedly attempting to bring drugs into Great Meadow Correctional Facility.
State police said 55-year-old Donna K. Brotzman entered the maximum-security state prison with an unspecified amount of drugs. Police did not say what drugs they were.
Brotzman was charged with felony counts of first-degree promoting prison contraband and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.