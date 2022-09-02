Police: Woman tried to bring drugs into prison

State police arrested Victoria N. Johnson, 38, of Buffalo, at 1:29 p.m., after responding to the Washington Correctional Facility in Fort Ann. Police said she entered the medium-security state prison to visit someone incarcerated there and was in possession of drugs.

Johnson was charged with a felony count of first-degree promoting prison contraband and a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She was arrested and transported to the state police station in Granville for processing. She was sent to the Washington County Jail to await arraignment, according to a news release.