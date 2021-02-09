 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Woman stole from a Walmart
0 comments

Police: Woman stole from a Walmart

{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Edward woman was arrested last month after police said she stole from a Walmart.

State police said Sarah M. Allen, 28, left the store on Quaker Road without paying for $40.73 worth of merchandise. She had previously been issued a no-trespassing order from the store because of other incidents.

Allen was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with felony third-degree burglary.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lindsey Godfrey pleads guilty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News