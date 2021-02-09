Police: Woman stole from a Walmart

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Edward woman was arrested last month after police said she stole from a Walmart.
State police said Sarah M. Allen, 28, left the store on Quaker Road without paying for $40.73 worth of merchandise. She had previously been issued a no-trespassing order from the store because of other incidents.
Allen was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with felony third-degree burglary.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
