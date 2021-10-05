Police: Woman slammed brakes as ambulance attempted to pass

Woman charged with endangerment

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls woman is accused of not allowing an ambulance to pass, and driving recklessly, which led to a crash.

State police responded to a report of a crash on Sept. 29 at about 7:30 p.m. on the southbound lane of the Northway near Exit 19. Police said an ambulance flashed its high beams in an effort to get around a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Saide M. Olden.

Olden allegedly slammed her brakes in response and made obscene gestures. The ambulance then activated its emergency lights and Olden pulled to the left shoulder, stopping partially in the left lane.

The ambulance was unable to avoid Olden and struck her vehicle, police said.

No one was injured.

Olden was charged with a misdemeanor of second-degree reckless endangerment. She was released and due in Queensbury Town Court on Oct. 25 at 9 a.m.

Hammer damages police cruiser

GLENS FALLS — A homeless woman was arrested recently for allegedly throwing a hammer at a police car.