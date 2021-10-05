Police: Woman slammed brakes as ambulance attempted to pass

Woman charged with endangerment
QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls woman is accused of not allowing an ambulance to pass, and driving recklessly, which led to a crash.
State police responded to a report of a crash on Sept. 29 at about 7:30 p.m. on the southbound lane of the Northway near Exit 19. Police said an ambulance flashed its high beams in an effort to get around a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Saide M. Olden.
Olden allegedly slammed her brakes in response and made obscene gestures. The ambulance then activated its emergency lights and Olden pulled to the left shoulder, stopping partially in the left lane.
The ambulance was unable to avoid Olden and struck her vehicle, police said.
No one was injured.
Olden was charged with a misdemeanor of second-degree reckless endangerment. She was released and due in Queensbury Town Court on Oct. 25 at 9 a.m.
Hammer damages police cruiser
GLENS FALLS — A homeless woman was arrested recently for allegedly throwing a hammer at a police car.
A Glens Falls police officer responded to the area of Sherman Avenue on Sept. 13 at around 10:45 a.m. for a report of a suspicious woman in or around an abandoned house.
Glens Falls Police Detective Lt. Seth French said the officer told the woman, later identified as 29-year-old Autumn J. Rivers, that she could not be there and asked her to leave.
Rivers said she would comply and as the officer was leaving, she threw a hammer at the police car. It scratched and dented the roof, causing about $1,500 worth of damage.
No one was hurt.
Rivers, whose last known address was Dixon Road in Queensbury, was charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
Police: Local woman sold heroin
GANSEVOORT — Police arrested a Gansevoort woman on Monday for allegedly distributing quantities of heroin and fentanyl throughout Saratoga County.
Gina M. Battista, 29, was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release.
Battista was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released to pretrial services.
The arrest came after a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.
Police: Woman stole from Best Buy
WILTON — A Troy woman was arrested on Monday after police said she stole more than $8,000 in merchandise from Best Buy.
Makayla P. Minius, 21, is accused of taking the items on Aug. 30, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. Police did not identify the type of merchandise she is accused of stealing.
Minius was charged with two felony counts of third-degree grand larceny.
She was released and is due back in Wilton Town Court on Oct. 12 at 4 p.m.
Police said the case is still under investigation and more arrests are expected.
Inmate accused of throwing feces
FORT ANN — An inmate at Great Meadow Correctional Facility is accused of throwing feces at a correction officer.
State police charged Elijah R. Tripp, 28, of Alden with a felony count of aggravated harassment of an employee by an incarcerated individual.
Tripp was arraigned in Washington County Court and returned to prison. He is due back in court at a later date.