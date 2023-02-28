HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly shooting at her husband as he left their home, police said.

Rebecca Church, 39, was charged with felony counts of first-degree attempted assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon according to a news release from police.

Around 3 p.m., officers responded to 152 Main St. for a reported domestic incident. Following an investigation, police determined that Church fired a shotgun in the direction of her husband as he was leaving the residence.

A single round was fired from the shotgun in a common hallway of the multi-unit apartment building, according to police. Church's husband was uninjured.

Joseph Church, 35, was charged with misdemeanor counts unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation, police said.

Both were arraigned at Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and were released.

Hudson Falls Police Department was assisted by New York State Police and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.