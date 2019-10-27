{{featured_button_text}}
Jennifer Barton

Barton

 Courtesy photo

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly scratching and damaging a vehicle parked in the Outlets West mall last month.

Jennifer Barton, 47, was charged with felony second-degree incident for the Sept. 28 incident. Police said that Barton was at the outlets when the owners of a 2019 Cadillac Escalade parked in the parking lot and all but one of the occupants left to go into the stores. One woman stayed in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle, which had tinted windows. Then, the occupant felt the car shaking and noticed a woman standing near the vehicle, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The occupant of the Escalade then got out and noticed that the woman had scratched the car along the length of the entire driver’s side. She saw the suspect leave in the passenger seat of another vehicle and took a picture of the vehicle as it was driving away.

Sheriff’s officers were able to review security camera footage and located Barton as the suspect.

Police do not know why Barton allegedly damaged the vehicle as she does not know the victim.

Barton was arraigned in Warren County Central Arraignment Court and released to return to court at a later date.

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments