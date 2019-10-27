QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly scratching and damaging a vehicle parked in the Outlets West mall last month.
Jennifer Barton, 47, was charged with felony second-degree incident for the Sept. 28 incident. Police said that Barton was at the outlets when the owners of a 2019 Cadillac Escalade parked in the parking lot and all but one of the occupants left to go into the stores. One woman stayed in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle, which had tinted windows. Then, the occupant felt the car shaking and noticed a woman standing near the vehicle, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
The occupant of the Escalade then got out and noticed that the woman had scratched the car along the length of the entire driver’s side. She saw the suspect leave in the passenger seat of another vehicle and took a picture of the vehicle as it was driving away.
You have free articles remaining.
Sheriff’s officers were able to review security camera footage and located Barton as the suspect.
Police do not know why Barton allegedly damaged the vehicle as she does not know the victim.
Barton was arraigned in Warren County Central Arraignment Court and released to return to court at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.