Police: Woman possessed hypodermic needle when being admitted to Washington County Jail

FORT EDWARD — A Whitehall woman is facing a felony charge after police said she allegedly possessed a hypodermic needle while being admitted to jail.

Morgan E. Harris, 27, of 21 Grey Goose Road, was being processed into Washington County Jail on Sept. 25, where she was being confined for an unreated incident, when police found the needle, according to a news release.

Harris was charged with felony first-degree promoting prison contraband. She was arraigned at Fort Edward Town Court and sent to Washington County Jail. Police did not say what the other charges were.

Harris spent 6 months in Saratoga County Jail in 2018 after admitting to driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, when she crashed a stolen car on Old Saratoga Road.