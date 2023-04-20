FORT EDWARD — Police have arrested a Fort Edward woman for allegedly possessing drugs in jail.
Catherine S. Baldini Honyoust, 34, was charged with felony counts of first-degree promoting prison contraband and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She is accused of having the drugs while incarcerated at the facility. The type of drug was not specified, according to a news release.
Honyoust was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and will appear in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.