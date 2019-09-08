{{featured_button_text}}
LAKE GEORGE — A Lake Placid woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop on Saturday.

Emma C. Hanrahan, 29, was stopped near Exit 22 in Lake George at about 1:42 p.m. Hanrahan allegedly had cocaine in her possession.

She was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Hanrahan was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail without bail.

