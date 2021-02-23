 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Woman had about 200 pounds of pot
0 comments

Police: Woman had about 200 pounds of pot

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — A Franklin County woman was arrested on Monday after police said she had about 200 pounds of marijuana in her car.

Debbie L. Smoke, 20, of Bombay, was stopped by state police for a series of traffic violations at about 4:45 p.m. as she was traveling south on the Northway in Wilton.

While approaching the car, the trooper could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside, police said. 

A search of the car found the marijuana stored in several black garbage bags and a hockey bag, according to a news release.

Smoke was charged with felony first-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Riot gear, training probed at Capitol riot hearing

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lindsey Godfrey pleads guilty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News