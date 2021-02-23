Police: Woman had about 200 pounds of pot

WILTON — A Franklin County woman was arrested on Monday after police said she had about 200 pounds of marijuana in her car.

Debbie L. Smoke, 20, of Bombay, was stopped by state police for a series of traffic violations at about 4:45 p.m. as she was traveling south on the Northway in Wilton.

While approaching the car, the trooper could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside, police said.

A search of the car found the marijuana stored in several black garbage bags and a hockey bag, according to a news release.

Smoke was charged with felony first-degree criminal possession of marijuana.