Police: Woman had 15 grams of crack cocaine

WILTON — An Albany woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly possessing crack cocaine.

State Police stopped Lamonica D. Phillips, 48, for a traffic violation in the northbound lane of the Northway at about 3:50 p.m. The trooper observed signs indicating that Phillips had used drugs and searched her vehicle. She was found to be in possession of about 8.4 grams of crack cocaine, according to police.

Phillips was arrested and taken to the State Police Wilton barracks. While being processed, police found another 6.6 grams of crack cocaine.

Phillips was charged with felony counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance-intent to sell and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-narcotic drug.

She was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court on Oct. 13 at 5 p.m.