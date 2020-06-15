Police: Woman forged COVID-19 quarantine documents

Also arrested in the case were two people who are accused of providing a sample of legitimate documents that LoPiccolo allegedly used to reproduce the fraudulent versions.

Judith A. Baker, 31, of Mohican Street in Lake George and 24-year-old Lake Luzerne resident Christopher Villamarin were each charged with one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal facilitation. They were both processed and released on their own recognizance. Lail said Baker and Villamarin are friends of LoPiccolo.

Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Frank Thomas said the alleged fraud was discovered by Warren County Health Services staff. They looked into concerns raised by an employer and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was brought in to investigate the matter.

“Everyone in our community has made sacrifices because of COVID, including businesses who have done their duty as employers to make accommodations for their workers who were sick and those who were placed in isolation and quarantine,” Thomas said in a news release. “We are very disappointed to learn that a person would try to take advantage of this situation for their own personal gain. This conduct is beyond the pale and we will push for full prosecution of this case through the court system.”

Warren County Health Services encourages businesses with concerns or questions about COVID-related documents submitted by their employees to contact them at 518-761-6580.

