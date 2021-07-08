 Skip to main content
Police: Woman drove drunk with children in vehicle
EASTON — A Rensselaer County woman was arrested on Wednesday after police said she drove drunk with children in the vehicle.

State police stopped 41-year-old Kathleen M. Ratigan, of Poestenkill, for a traffic infraction as she traveled on state Route 40 in Easton late Wednesday afternoon. Upon speaking with Ratigan, the trooper observed signs of impairment and could smell the odor of alcohol, according to a news release.

Ratigan failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. She was transported to the Greenwich state police station and provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17%.

There were two children under the age of 16 in Ratigan’s vehicle at the time of the stop. They were turned over to the care of a relative, police said.

Ratigan was charged with felony DWI-Leandra’s Law. She was released on an appearance ticket to a sober third party. She is due back in Easton Town Court on July 14.

