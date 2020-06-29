You are the owner of this article.
Police: Woman drove drunk with children in vehicle
KINGSBURY — A Fort Ann woman was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving while intoxicated with children in the vehicle.

Samantha Hall

Hall 

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a disturbance on Green Barn Road in Kingsbury at about 1 a.m. Samantha J. Hall, 28, of Catherine Street, allegedly drove drunk to that residence and intentionally caused damage to another vehicle, according to a news release.

Matthew Dillon

Dillon 

Also arrested in the incident was 37-year-old Matthew J. Dillon, who lives at the Green Barn Road address. Dillon is accused of intentionally damaging a vehicle.

Hall was charged with felony aggravated DWI-Leandra’s Law and misdemeanors of endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Dillon was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

Both were arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court to return to court at a later date.

