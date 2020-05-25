Police: Woman drove drunk, had cocaine in vehicle
WILTON — A Rensselaer woman was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving while intoxicated and having drugs in her vehicle.

AnnaMaria A. Marciano, 36, was stopped in the southbound lane of the Northway at Exit 16 at around 7 p.m., according to the State Police public information website. A trooper found a quantity of cocaine upon searching the vehicle.

Marciano was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or greater.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

