Police: Woman defrauded Moreau drywall business

MOREAU — A Ballston Spa woman is accused of leaving a Moreau drywall business high and dry.
Lynne R. Caponera-Turk, 71, was charged on Aug. 11 with felony fourth-degree grand larceny. State police said she refused delivery of material from Drywall Center of Moreau in October 2020. She asked for a refund, which the business granted.
Caponera-Turk is then accused of disputing the original charge with her bank, which resulted in the drywall company losing $1,100.
She is due back in Moreau Town Court on Sept. 22.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
