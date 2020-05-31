Police: Woman crashed car into pizza shop wall while on drugs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman was arrested Saturday night for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and crashing her car into the wall in front of a pizza parlor.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 9:30 p.m. for a report of a one-car property damage accident in front of Sokol’s Plaza on Aviation Road in Queensbury, according to a news release.

After an investigation, police said that 36-year-old Kelly L. Daly drove from the parking lot of Stewart’s Shops and then struck the stone wall in front of the plaza. Daly allegedly was driving while impaired, police said

Daly submitted to a blood draw and was charged with felony driving while ability impaired by drugs. It is a felony because she has previous DWI conviction within 10 years.

Daly was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

