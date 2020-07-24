Police: Woman claimed she was pregnant to get housing benefits

GLENS FALLS — A Saratoga Springs woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly claiming she was pregnant to receive special housing benefits.

Rebecca M. Mattison, 45, of 1 Freeman Lane, is accused of providing the Glens Falls Housing Authority in November 2019 with a forged letter from a doctor’s office saying she was pregnant, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The authority contacted law enforcement officials about the matter.

Mattison was not pregnant and was denied benefits, police said.

She was arrested and charged with felony counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.

Mattison is due in Glens Falls City Court on Aug. 18.

Sheriff's Investigator Christopher Hatin handled the case, assisted by the Glens Falls Housing Authority.

