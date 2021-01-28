Police: Woman accused of stabbing Fort Edward man tried to grab officer's gun and said she has demons

FORT EDWARD — The woman accused of stabbing another man in the chest on Wednesday asked police officers if they would have sex with her and said she was a member of the CIA, according to court documents.

Nikketa Connor, 31, who is homeless, is accused of stabbing Richard Chadwick inside his residence at 161 Broadway at about 2:25 p.m.

Chadwick remains in Albany Medical Center in stable condition.

Chadwick, who is the boyfriend of Connor’s sister, told police that he had just awakened from a nap when he saw Connor walking from the kitchen to the living room. She told him she was sorry for causing problems the night before.

Chadwick told her that he did not want that kind of behavior around the house. He said it was at that point that she became defensive and “appeared to be psychotic.” She grabbed a paring knife from a drawer and said “I am going to kill you,” court documents state.

Chadwick said she stabbed him. He pushed her to the floor and struggled with her to drop the knife. At that point, Connor said she loved him and was trying to take her clothes off. She said she was going to try to kill Chadwick’s wife and kids.

Chadwick was able to get away from her.