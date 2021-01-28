Police: Woman accused of stabbing Fort Edward man tried to grab officer's gun and said she has demons

FORT EDWARD — The woman accused of stabbing another man in the chest on Wednesday asked police officers if they would have sex with her and said she was a member of the CIA, according to court documents.
Nikketa Connor, 31, who is homeless, is accused of stabbing Richard Chadwick inside his residence at 161 Broadway at about 2:25 p.m.
Chadwick remains in Albany Medical Center in stable condition.
Chadwick, who is the boyfriend of Connor’s sister, told police that he had just awakened from a nap when he saw Connor walking from the kitchen to the living room. She told him she was sorry for causing problems the night before.
Chadwick told her that he did not want that kind of behavior around the house. He said it was at that point that she became defensive and “appeared to be psychotic.” She grabbed a paring knife from a drawer and said “I am going to kill you,” court documents state.
Chadwick said she stabbed him. He pushed her to the floor and struggled with her to drop the knife. At that point, Connor said she loved him and was trying to take her clothes off. She said she was going to try to kill Chadwick’s wife and kids.
Chadwick was able to get away from her.
Connor’s sister called police and Connor allegedly hit her, according to court documents.
When police arrived, she fought with officers. She told them that there were 25 different demons inside her and “began to scream and act out of control by throwing herself on the floor and saying Nikketa is almost here.”
A few moments later, she seemed to calm down, the documents state.
During the course of being arrested, she rambled on various topics.
“She made multiple comments about serial killers, asked the officers multiple times to have sex with her, make videos and become millionaires, and that she was an agent for the CIA,” court documents state.
She also attempted to grab the gun from the holster of one of the deputies.
Connor is facing felony counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanors of menacing and endangering the welfare of a child because her 3-year-old child was present during the incident.
She appeared before Village Justice Joseph Malvuccio on Thursday for a re-arraignment on the charges. Malvuccio said that Connor was hospitalized after the stabbing for an evaluation. Then, she was arraigned on Wednesday. He wanted her to appear for a second time.
“I want to make sure she understands everything that happened last night,” he said.
Connor gave one-syllable answers of “nope” when she was asked to wear a mask and “sure” when Malvuccio asked her if she understood the charges.
Connor’s attorney, Mike Mercure, entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.
Malvuccio also asked about bail.
“I don’t think it matters,” Mercure said, which caused Connor to snap at him.
“It doesn’t matter?” she said.
“I don’t think the amount necessarily matters as long as bail is set so she’s getting credit for the time served,” he said.
“I don’t think she has the means to make bail, whatever level it is,” he added.
Bail has been set at $100,000 cash, $200,000 partially secured bond and $300,000 secured bond.
Mercure said he is reserving the right to challenge bail. He said he needed more time to discuss the issue with his client.
“I’ve had conversations last night that she does not recall,” he said.
Malvuccio set the next court date for Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m.
Police Chief Justin Derway said that Connor has been causing a lot of problems in the last couple of weeks because of substance abuse and mental health issues.
She was arrested on Wednesday morning on unrelated charges involving an incident where she is accused of assaulting a person. It appeared to be a random victim, according to Derway. Connor was arraigned on those charges and released on her own recognizance. Then, the stabbing happened in the afternoon.
