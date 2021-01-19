Police: Wilton woman under influence of drugs, alcohol while watching child

WILTON — A Wilton woman was arrested on Friday after police said she was drunk and on drugs while caring for a young child.

State police responded to the residence of Maizie G. McCormick, 28, to check on her welfare at about 11:15 a.m. They found that she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

When confronted by troopers, police said McCormick attempted to flee the residence and actively fought with police while holding the child.

McCormick was charged with misdemeanors of endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest.

