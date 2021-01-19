 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Wilton woman under influence of drugs, alcohol while watching child
0 comments

Police: Wilton woman under influence of drugs, alcohol while watching child

{{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — A Wilton woman was arrested on Friday after police said she was drunk and on drugs while caring for a young child.

State police responded to the residence of Maizie G. McCormick, 28, to check on her welfare at about 11:15 a.m. They found that she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

When confronted by troopers, police said McCormick attempted to flee the residence and actively fought with police while holding the child.

McCormick was charged with misdemeanors of endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News