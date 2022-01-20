Police: Wilton woman stole vehicle, robbed local business

QUEENSBURY — A Wilton woman has been arrested for stealing a vehicle and committing a burglary to a business, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Kayla B. Kelsey, 27, is charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both felonies, and petit larceny and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, both misdemeanors.

Police said that on Wednesday, the Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on Big Bay Road for a complaint involving a woman ringing the doorbell. When police arrived on the scene they observed the woman in question inside of a vehicle.

Police said they identified the woman to be Kelsey, and after an investigation it was determined that she was driving a stolen vehicle from the town of Wilton. It was also found out that she had just committed a burglary in the area to a nearby business, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Kelsey was arraigned at the Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court, where she was released under her own recognizance.