Police: Wilton woman drove wrong way on Northway

WILTON — A Rensselaer County woman was arrested by state police on Sunday after police said she drove the wrong way on the Northway in Wilton.

Ellissa G. Carmin, 30, of Nassau, was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge and misdemeanor charges of second-degree obstructing governmental administration, second-degree reckless endangerment, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree assault, and vehicle and traffic law violations.

On Sunday, police received a report of a wrong-way driver on the Northway in the southbound lanes in Wilton. Police said they observed Carmin operating her vehicle northbound in the southbound lanes.

She was stopped and arrested for DWI and, upon further investigation, for allegedly having cocaine in her vehicle, police said in a news release.

Carmin was transported to the state police station in Wilton for processing and refused a breath sample to determine the alcohol content of her blood, police said. While in custody, she was uncooperative and caused injury to an officer, police said.

Carmin was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and released on her own recognizance.