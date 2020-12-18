 Skip to main content
Police: Wilton man violated order of protection
WILTON — A Wilton man was arrested on Thursday after police said he violated an order of protection.

State police receive a report of an ongoing domestic issue. James Hamel, 61, is accused of repeatedly contacting the victim by phone. He was advised previously to cease contact. The victim has an order of protection against him.

Hamel was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanor second-degree aggravated harassment.

He was arraigned virtually in Wilton Town Court and released. He is due back in court on Jan. 12 at 4 p.m.

