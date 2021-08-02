Police: Wilton man tried to push person out of moving car

CLIFTON PARK — A Wilton man is facing felony charges after police said he tried to push a person out of a moving car.

State Police responded to a domestic incident on Saturday on Foxwood Drive in the town of Clifton Park.

Jonathan T. Lefevre, 36, is accused of pushing the victim while the car was moving and then was able to shove the person out when the vehicle came to a stop, according to a news release.

The victim had an order of protection against Lefevre. He left the scene before police arrived, but later returned and was arrested.

Lefevre was charged with felony counts of aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt, misdemeanor second-degree reckless endangerment and a violation of harassment.

He was arraigned in Clifton Park Town Court and released to the supervision of probation. He is due back in court on Thursday.

