Police: Wilton man stole from unlocked vehicles

WILTON — A Wilton man has been arrested following numerous complaints of larceny from unlocked vehicles on Sunday, according to police.

Brendan A. King, 40, of Perry Road, has been charged with eight counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and four counts of petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said patrol deputies had responded to the area of 17 Jones Road for the larceny complaints. Police said that King was observed in the area on foot and was found to be in possession of the items that had been taken from numerous vehicles in the area.

Police said that King was processed and released on an appearance ticket for the Wilton Town Court in January.

There are more charges possible, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Police are asking that anyone with video surveillance in the area of Jones Road from that date to contact Sgt. William Kitts at wkitts@saratogacountyny.gov.

