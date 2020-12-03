Police: Wilton man sold car that wasn't his

WILTON — A Wilton man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly selling a vehicle that he had promised the owner he was going to repair.

State police said they received a report on Nov. 8 from a person who said they had paid Peter J. Penor Jr., 26, to repair a vehicle in September. Penor had not returned the vehicle to the victim despite repeated requests.

Penor instead sold the vehicle to a third party for scrap, according to police. He is also accused of forging the victim’s signature on the vehicle’s title in order to sell it.

Penor was charged with felony counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and possession of a forged instrument. He is scheduled to appear in Wilton Town Court on Dec. 8 at 4 p.m.

