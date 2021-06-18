 Skip to main content
Police: Wilton man smoked crack in front of three children
Police: Wilton man smoked crack in front of three children

WILTON — A Wilton man was arrested on Thursday after state police said he smoked crack cocaine in the presence of three children that were in his care.

Gary J. Roberts, 44, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

Roberts was released on an appearance ticket and is due in court on July 20.

