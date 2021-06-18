Police: Wilton man smoked crack in front of three children

WILTON — A Wilton man was arrested on Thursday after state police said he smoked crack cocaine in the presence of three children that were in his care.
Gary J. Roberts, 44, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
Roberts was released on an appearance ticket and is due in court on July 20.
.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today