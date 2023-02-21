Nicholas M. Benson, 38, was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child, police said in a news release.

Around 6 p.m. on Feb. 12, police responded to a home in Wilton for the report of a child struck with a projectile from a BB gun.

The investigation determined that Benson intentionally shot and struck a child under the age of 10 with a pellet from a BB rifle while at the location. The incident occurred while the victim had a court-issued order of protection in effect against Benson, police said.

The child was not seriously injured.

Benson was arrested and transported to the state police station in Wilton for processing. He was arraigned at the Milton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash, $10,000 bond, or a $50,000 partially secured bond.