Police: Wilton man robbed person inside vehicle

WILTON — A Wilton man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a person sitting in a vehicle.

The alleged incident took place on Sept. 9 at about 12:10 p.m.

John J. Martino, 34, of 255 Verde Place, is accused of entering a vehicle located outside his residence, displaying what appeared to be a handgun and demanding cash and drugs from the victim, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Martino also allegedly took a vape pen from the victim’s hand and exited the vehicle, police said. The victim’s minor children were in the back seat of the vehicle during the incident. Police determined that the gun was a BB gun.

Martino was charged with felony second-degree robbery and misdemeanors of second-degree menacing, petit larceny and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.