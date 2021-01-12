Police: Wilton man possessed cocaine, meth

MOREAU — Police arrested a Hartford man on drug charges following a traffic stop on Sunday.

State police stopped Jacob M. Burns, 23, on the Northway in Moreau at about 10:30 p.m. after a series of traffic violations. When interviewing Burns, the trooper could smell the odor of marijuana, police said.

A search of the vehicle found 1.7 grams of cocaine and 0.2 grams of methamphetamine, as well as a digital scale, police said.

Burns was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-cocaine and misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned virtually in Wilton Town Court and released on an appearance ticket. He is due back in court at a later date.

