Police: Wilton man made figure resembling person of color, hung it with noose at job site

ROTTERDAM — A Wilton man was arrested on Thursday after police said he made a figure resembling a person of color and hung it with a noose at job site.

Thomas L. McDermott, 53, was charged with felony first-degree aggravated harassment.

The arrest followed a two-month investigation by state police into a report of a bias-related incident that occurred on a construction site in the town of Rotterdam.

McDermott is accused of using construction materials to make the small figure resembling a person of color. He then hung it with a noose made of twine, according to a news release.

An employee at the construction site reported the incident and an on-site supervisor immediately reported it to police.

McDermott was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Rotterdam Town Court on June 14 at 3 p.m.

