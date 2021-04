WILTON — A Wilton man was arrested on Friday after police said he had sexual contact with a child under the age of 14.

Michael P. Hurst, 40, was charged with misdemeanor counts of second-degree sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation.

He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released. Hurst is due back in court on April 27 at 2 p.m.