Police: Wilton man drove drunk

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Wilton man is facing a felony charge after police said he was driving with a blood alcohol concentration more than twice the legal limit.

State police pulled over Ryan Denisoff, 33, at about 3:21 a.m. in the city of Saratoga Springs on July 17 for multiple traffic violations. During the interview, the trooper could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage.

Denisoff failed roadside sobriety tests, police said. He was taken to the state police station, where he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.18%.

Denisoff was charged with felony DWI because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years, as well as reckless driving.

He was released to a sober party and is due to appear in Saratoga Springs City Court at a later date.