Police: Wilton man drove drunk, caused three-vehicle crash

QUEENSBURY — A Wilton man was arrested on Friday after police said he drove drunk and caused a three-vehicle crash.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 254 in Queensbury. Officers determined that Keith R. Hall, 73, was driving his 2008 Honda west on Quaker Road onto Aviation Road, when he ran a red light. Hall then struck a 2017 Honda driven by 47-year-old Glens Falls resident Michael A. Pinto.

Hall’s vehicle then continued on and struck a 2018 Jeep, which was driven by Stephanie J. Ritter, of Warrensburg, according to a news release.

There were no injuries reported.

A police investigation determined that Hall was driving while intoxicated. He submitted a breath test and had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15% — nearly twice the legal limit. He was charged with misdemeanor DWI and was given a traffic ticket.

Sheriff’s Patrol Officers William St. John and Steven Bunio investigated the case. The agency was assisted at the scene by the Queensbury Central Fire Department and the West Glens Falls Emergency Squad.

