 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Wilton man drove drunk, caused three-vehicle crash
0 comments

Police: Wilton man drove drunk, caused three-vehicle crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Keith R. Hall

Hall

 Michael Goot

QUEENSBURY — A Wilton man was arrested on Friday after police said he drove drunk and caused a three-vehicle crash.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 254 in Queensbury. Officers determined that Keith R. Hall, 73, was driving his 2008 Honda west on Quaker Road onto Aviation Road, when he ran a red light. Hall then struck a 2017 Honda driven by 47-year-old Glens Falls resident Michael A. Pinto.

Hall’s vehicle then continued on and struck a 2018 Jeep, which was driven by Stephanie J. Ritter, of Warrensburg, according to a news release.

There were no injuries reported.

A police investigation determined that Hall was driving while intoxicated. He submitted a breath test and had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15% — nearly twice the legal limit. He was charged with misdemeanor DWI and was given a traffic ticket.

Sheriff’s Patrol Officers William St. John and Steven Bunio investigated the case. The agency was assisted at the scene by the Queensbury Central Fire Department and the West Glens Falls Emergency Squad.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News